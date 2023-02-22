Horse & Hound; 23 February 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 23 February, features our essential season guide, which includes a look at how data, stats and tech can help performance, plus how to still have a season while sticking to a budget, we delve into top riders’ rituals and routines, investigate how riders in different disciplines view each other, and plenty more. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with rising eventing star Hector Payne. In the Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at what can go wrong when a mare foals and how to help. We have an exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Stuart Hollings for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we meet hunter of a lifetime What A Doubt, who gave his rider a first race-ride, plus we speak to Cornish legend Graham Higgins, take a look at some top tips on how to clean your kit, and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 February 2023

News

Former Olympic champion Eric Lamaze sued over horse sales

Peanut M&Ms cause positive dope test

International boost to British dressage calendar

Morals and media in showing in the spotlight

Essential season guide

Trusting the science: How data, stats and tech can help performance

Carry on competing: How to still have a season while sticking to a budget

Timing your peak: Hit a high at the right time

All in the detail: Top riders’ rituals and routines

‘They think we’re mad’: How riders in different disciplines view each other

Season highlights: Plan your year here

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Rising star Hector Payne

All in a day’s work: The ground jury member

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Critical moments: What can go wrong when a mare foals and how to help

Property and kit

Bag a bargain: Three properties under £750,000

Safe as houses: Helmets and body protectors

Hunting

Hunter of a lifetime: What A Doubt, who gave his rider a first race-ride

‘It has been the greatest privilege’: Cornish legend Graham Higgins

Opinion: Gareth Watchman

How to clean your kit: Top tips

Reports

Showjumping: South View and more

Dressage: Area Festivals galore

Racing: Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton

Point-to-point: Puckeridge Hunt and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine