Horse & Hound; 23 February 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 23 February, features our essential season guide, which includes a look at how data, stats and tech can help performance, plus how to still have a season while sticking to a budget, we delve into top riders’ rituals and routines, investigate how riders in different disciplines view each other, and plenty more. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with rising eventing star Hector Payne. In the Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at what can go wrong when a mare foals and how to help. We have an exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Stuart Hollings for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we meet hunter of a lifetime What A Doubt, who gave his rider a first race-ride, plus we speak to Cornish legend Graham Higgins, take a look at some top tips on how to clean your kit, and more.
News
- Former Olympic champion Eric Lamaze sued over horse sales
- Peanut M&Ms cause positive dope test
- International boost to British dressage calendar
- Morals and media in showing in the spotlight
Essential season guide
- Trusting the science: How data, stats and tech can help performance
- Carry on competing: How to still have a season while sticking to a budget
- Timing your peak: Hit a high at the right time
- All in the detail: Top riders’ rituals and routines
- ‘They think we’re mad’: How riders in different disciplines view each other
- Season highlights: Plan your year here
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Rising star Hector Payne
- All in a day’s work: The ground jury member
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Critical moments: What can go wrong when a mare foals and how to help
Property and kit
- Bag a bargain: Three properties under £750,000
- Safe as houses: Helmets and body protectors
Hunting
- Hunter of a lifetime: What A Doubt, who gave his rider a first race-ride
- ‘It has been the greatest privilege’: Cornish legend Graham Higgins
- Opinion: Gareth Watchman
- How to clean your kit: Top tips
Reports
- Showjumping: South View and more
- Dressage: Area Festivals galore
- Racing: Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton
- Point-to-point: Puckeridge Hunt and more
