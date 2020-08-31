Top jockey Hollie Doyle made history on Saturday with five winners across the card at Windsor — following up her record-breaking day with a treble on Sunday for a weekend to remember.

Hollie’s super Saturday (29 August), which came at odds of 899-1, propelled her into the record books as the first woman in the UK to ride a five-timer in a day under Rules.

“I didn’t know that until you just said, but it feels great!” she told Sky Sports Racing, thanking owners and trainers for their support.

“I’m really lucky in that the people who have used me from the start have continued to use me, which is a massive bonus.”

Her fifth win came aboard the Mistress Nellie, for trainer William Stone, with her other victories aboard the Mick Channon-trained Indian Creak, Sur Mer for Robert Cowell, Le Don De Vie (Hughie Morrison) and Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton).

“I’m just blessed to get the leg-up on these type of horses, they’re good horses,” she said following her fourth win of the afternoon, courtesy of Le Don De Vie.

The weekend was the glittering end to an already record-breaking week for the 23-year-old.

Hollie, who is lying fifth in the Flat jockeys’ championship, became the fastest woman in a decade to reach 50 winners in a season, which she achieved with Good Impression for trainer Dai Burchell at Bath last Monday (24 August).

“I’m just focused on riding as many winners as I can and thankfully it has been a great start to the season,” said Hollie, who recorded the most winners for a woman in a calendar year in 2019 with 116 victories. “It’s a really exciting title race and hopefully I can continue my form and be in with a chance.”

Hollie, whose career highlights this season also include her first Royal Ascot win in June, a four-timer at Wolverhampton in July and her first Group level success, continued her blistering form with a treble at Yarmouth on Sunday (30 August).

Wins with Gay Kellaway-trained Global Esteem, Light Lily for Paul D’Arcy and Igotatext for Archie Watson helped take Hollie to 60 victories from 377 rides so far this season.

