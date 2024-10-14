High jump thriller, how John Whitaker stays young, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. “Incredible horse” wins HOYS puissance

Joe Trunkfield was the subject of a few comments for his horse’s white tendon boots at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – “but they’ll all want a pair now,” he joked, after he, the boots, and Locomotion cleared 2.15m (7’1”) to win the Ripon Select Foods puissance. “He’s an incredible horse,” said Joe, who added that it was only last week that he got the email to say he was in the class. “I nearly didn’t get in – I’m very glad I did!”

2. Mini stars on cracking form at HOYS

Nine-year-old Annabel Widdowson and 23-year-old Bunbury Conquest thrilled crowds at the NEC when they flew round the course to win the Enablelink 128cm championship. The tiny combination, last to go in the 13-strong jump-off, took more than half a second off the time set by Anya Dewey Clark and Jim, which had previously proved untouchable from second draw. “He’s just magical,” said Annabel. “He loves it in there, and I love the environment and all the people; it’s just fabulous.”

3. ‘They all ride good’ – John Whitaker on his family guard of honour

The Whitakers formed a guard of honour at HOYS as legend John was named the show’s 2024 equestrian of the year.

The award, which HOYS gives each year to someone who has made an “extraordinary contribution to the community and dedication to not only HOYS but to the heart of our sport – the horse”, was presented in the main arena on the first day of international showjumping.

John, 69, was joined by members of his family including brother Michael, 64, and John’s five-year-old great-niece Gracie-May, riding a Welsh pony.

John, who has been competing at HOYS since 1971, said: “It’s good to have all the family here; it’s amazing there are so many of us, and they all ride good!

“I feel great on a horse; I might walk around like an old man but when I get on a horse, I feel like a young man. And I feel I can win, and that’s the main thing.”

