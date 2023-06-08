H&H’s exclusive interview with Charlotte Dujardin, Bramham, and more things the horse world is talking about





Charlotte Dujardin on motherhood

Charlotte Dujardin spoke to H&H’s Polly Bryan on motherhood and how the arrival of her daughter, Isabella, has changed her outlook as a competitor. “It’s an amazing sport, and what we do is incredible, but at the end of the day it’s a game. Dressage isn’t life or death. Now I have Isabella, I’m realising – this is real life. And it’s really opened my eyes; I feel so different, and I’m not going to worry or stress myself as much anymore,” says Charlotte. “I feel so blessed because I have had the best of both worlds. I’ve competed up to the best of the best, and achieved the most fantastic things, but now I have the most amazing little person in my life, and I have Dean too. It’s a dream come true.”

Olympic event rider eyes the Hickstead Derby

Top five-star event rider Gemma Stevens will make her Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby debut on 25 June – a prospect she describes as “terrifying but very cool”. Gemma will pilot Shirley Light’s 10-year-old stallion Envoy Merelsnest Z. “I watched it with my husband Gary last year, when it was wonderful to see Shane [Breen] win after all these years of trying, and I said to him ‘One day I’d love to have a go’… One day! I definitely wasn’t expecting that next year I’d be doing it!” says Gemma.

Bramham

Action at Bramham Horse Trials is underway today (8 June) following an eventful first horse inspection yesterday afternoon. Four horses in the CCI4*-L were sent to the holding box, all passed on re-inspection. H&H’s Pippa Roome has had a look at the cross-country course, which features a bounce into water for the long-format classes. Plus find out how to watch if you are following from home.

