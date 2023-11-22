An undercover documentary at a top stud and other things the horse world is talking about





Undercover

Major Danish stud Helgstrand Dressage has introduced “points of improvement” around its business conduct and animal welfare – ahead of the broadcast of a television programme filmed by an undercover reporter posing as a groom. Tomorrow (22 November) Danish television production company TV2 will air the Operation X documentary The Secrets of the Horse Billionaire, based on footage filmed with a hidden camera at Helgstrand Dressage. In June H&H reported that the stud had started legal proceedings against TV2 to try to block the broadcast. The court did not rule in the stud’s favour.

Equine fatigue

New research conducted during international competitions has proven the link between fatigue and a horse’s stride and jump on cross-country courses. The study, published in the Equine Veterinary Journal, was carried out at the Institut Équestre National Avenches (IENA) in Switzerland, in 2020 and 2021, at training, a CCI4*-S, and the European Eventing Championships. It is one of several recent peer-reviewed studies using company Alogo’s measuring technology. The aim of the research was to analyse changes to strides both on the flat and at jumps on a cross-country course, and to identify characteristics potentially associated with a tiring horse. It is hoped that the findings will be useful evidence for course-designers and riders.

Black Friday

It’s Black Friday week and the horse deals have started, so we’re posting all the best ones. Black Friday equestrian deals are already being released ahead of the discount weekend, which starts on Friday, 24 November 2023. Whether you own your own horse for pleasure, ride at your local riding school or compete at the highest level, you need a lot of kit, which often doesn’t come cheap – so these sales really come in handy. We’ve got a heads-up from lots of brands about when their sales are starting and there will be a wide range of discounts on offer so don’t miss out.

