‘He was part of the family’: tributes paid to police horse who died at Notting Hill Carnival





The Metropolitan Police has paid tribute to a horse who was “part of its family”, who died while on duty at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Police Horse (PH) Sandown was given emergency treatment after he collapsed, but the 14-year-old gelding died at the scene, at about 9pm on Sunday (28 August).

A spokesman for the force confirmed Sandown’s death “with great sadness”.

“He played an integral role in helping to police London,” he said. “He was one of the Met’s most experienced horses, with an impeccable seven-year police career.”

Sandown was given to the police in 2015, and “his good nature quickly won over officers”.

“He was the go-to horse to help new officers grow in confidence as they went through their training,” the spokesman said.

“A pro at policing all types of events across London, he demonstrated his bravery and courageousness at numerous football fixtures whilst also being selected to perform at the mounted activity ride at Olympia, and the mounted musical ride.

“Police horses are working animals, but PH Sandown was also an affectionate character who was full of personality. He loved his food and was always nuzzling in pockets looking for treats.”

The spokesman said it is too soon for the cause of Sandown’s death to be established, but a post-mortem is under way.

“PH Sandown was a massive part of the mounted branch family and was loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by all,” he said.

Another spokesman added: “We are very grateful for the expressions of sympathy and support since we announced the sad passing of PH Sandown. He will be dearly missed.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.