‘He is one in a million’: coloured cob continues to make dreams a reality at HOYS





Janay Atherden finally got the opportunity to ride the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) centre line, when her remarkable lightweight cob Red Rock III lifted the final coloured class of the show, the HOYS coloured ridden native/cob/traditional horse of the year final, sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/The Sankey Family.

Red Rock III — who is known as Red at home — is a 10-year-old skewbald owned by Janay and her mother Lisha Leeman.

After losing her beloved cob, Randalstown Top Notch, earlier this year, Janay bought Red from his former owner Tracey Veale, who had him in production with Vicky Hesford.

Janay and Red have hit the ground running this year in their first season together, taking reserve supreme coloured at the Royal International in July and standing supreme of show at the CHAPS championships.

Yesterday, they were second in the lightweight cob of the year final behind Janay’s husband Frazer and the family’s eventual cob champion, Love Joy.

“I am lost for words,” said Janay, who also rode Red to take reserve section champion at HOYS. “He’s given me my first ever HOYS win and he will never know how much that means to me. He’s the most amazing horse and he is one in a million.”

Janay said she didn’t feel the pressure entering the ring on Red, a former HOYS winner in his previous home.

“It was my last class of the week so I decided to go in and enjoy it,” she added. “He’s a Rolls-Royce ride; he is sublime. He never lets me down and is a lovely person. I’m always watching the husband win, so this was incredible.

“Last night was the first time I’ve ever ridden in a championship here at HOYS, and he’s done it again.”

Mr Popplewick ridden by William Hibbert took reserve in the HOYS coloured ridden native/cob/traditional horse of the year final.

You might also be interested in…

FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time ‘That was the most magical moment’: Jo Bates takes HOYS hack spoils with young mare Dales stallion performs like a ‘true superstar’ to be crowned HOYS M&M champion

Don’t miss a second of the action from HOYS on HorseandHound.co.uk with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited websitesubscription. Join now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page HOYS magazine report, including in-depth analysis of all the showing and showjumping, plus exclusive comments, on sale Thursday 13 October