



Show hunter genius Robert Walker was back in action on day five of the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) to lift The Culford Lodge Commodities RIHS small hunter championship title with a horse he’s had in his yard for less than a fortnight.

His ride was Nick and Zara Brookes’ new recruit, nine-year-old chestnut gelding Good Idea (Hector), who was recently purchased from Amy Tough, winner of yesterday’s exceeding 143cm M&M working hunter pony championship with King Rover.

“It’s a funny story,” said Robert, when asked to recall how Hector came to join his team. “We were at Royal Three Counties back in June and my horse was pulled in top in the small hunters. He went a little bit green, and this lovely chestnut horse came up from fourth to win the class. I said to my wife, Sarah, when I got home that a nice little horse beat me today. Sarah, who had seen him at Royal Windsor, actually asked me if he would suit Zara as we were on the hunt for her next horse, but I wasn’t sure if he would be for sale.”

A couple of days later Hector was advertised for sale:

“The rest is history,” said Robert. “Nick and Zara took my advice and shot down to Pembrokeshire to see him with Amy. He arrived 10 days ago.”

“I do wonder if it’s fate; we bought hack Parkgate Royal Visit William a week before he won the RIHS.

“Amy is one hell of a rider and she’s made my job easier. Our first job was for Hector to understand what I wanted from him without him resenting me. In the class today I rode him a little cautiously as it’s our first show together, but in the championship I asked him to go for it and he delivered.

“I texted Amy before the class and she gave me instructions on how to ride him, and I adhered to that.”

