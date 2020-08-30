Hartpury joins forces with major players to aid horse welfare and other partnership news

Hartpury has announced a new partnership with three organisations to carry out industry-driven research and promote equine education.

The further education provider has joined with the Society of Master Saddlers, the Worshipful Company of Loriners and the Worshipful Company of Saddlers in the interest of training, education and research into horse-human interactions and partnerships.

They will also work together to help provide British equestrians with the latest equipment, and access to registered, qualified saddlery fitters.

“We’re absolutely passionate about ensuring the highest standard of horse welfare across our various activities at Hartpury,” said Rosie Scott-Ward, Hartpury University’s pro vice-chancellor.

“Our new partnership will help to advance training, education and research into horse-human interaction. It will also provide our students with access to experienced industry professionals and help them to stay informed about the latest

developments ahead of a possible career within the industry.”

Hazel Morley, chief executive of the Society of Master Saddlers (SMS), added this year marks the 25th anniversary of the society’s saddle-fitting training, so is “especially apt” it is embarking on this partnership.

“We look forward to developing industry-led research projects with Hartpury staff and students, supported by our members, which will have application and relevance to all equine professionals,” she said.

“We are also delighted to be able to offer Hartpury students the very best in saddle- and bridle-fitting awareness training, and we hope, for some of them, an exciting career path in the saddlery industry.

“Our members too will benefit from the excellent training available from Hartpury, ensuring that SMS-qualified saddle and bridle fitters remain the best in the world.”

John Oates Horseboxes

The British horsebox manufacturer has announced a new partnership with dressage legend Carl Hester.

“Safety and comfort for my horses when travelling is critical to me as a rider, trainer and owner,” said Carl.

“The experience in dealing with Michael [Oates Haddock] and his team has been exceptional, as well as the opportunity to witness first-hand their skill and years of experience as a coachbuilder. I look forward to working with them.”

A spokesman for John Oates Horseboxes added: “As with all of our customers, Carl’s new 3.5 tonne horsebox has been designed in partnership with both Carl and his groom, Alan Davies, and we very much look forward to seeing it being used to safely transport Carl’s team of horses on a day-to-day basis and to competition venues.”

Jump4Joy

The leading showjump manufacturer has signed a new sponsorship agreement with event rider and trainer Callum Banfield, of Banfield Equestrian in Gloucestershire.

“We are proud to be supporting Callum, who is developing an exciting business hosting year-round training clinics with top-class riders and coaches for riders of all ability to enjoy,” said Jump4Joy managing director Nigel Underwood.

“They will now be able to make use of our showjumps and cross-country training equipment when they visit Callum in the beautiful surroundings of his Gloucestershire venue.”

Synovium Horse Health

Young British dressage riders Chloe Vell and Jade Ellery have signed sponsorship deals with the Dutch veterinary horse supplement brand.

“With so many horse supplements on the market today it can be extremely confusing to know what to feed and what to trust,” said Synovium UK director Vicky Hipkins.

“Synovium has been developed on scientific evidence and undergoes strict veterinary trials in all equestrian disciplines to guarantee effectiveness and quality.

“As the Synovium brand develops and grows in the UK, we are delighted to welcome both Chloe and Jade to our team.”

Nexgen

The new young horse series has attracted sponsorship from Bailey’s Horse Feeds among others.

The series, which started on 31 July, is for four-, five- and six-year-olds in the Olympic disciplines, with a final at Hickstead on 15-16 September.

There is a total prize fund across the series of £15,000.

Other sponsors include Custom Saddlery, Coldstream Equestrian and Elite Stallions.

