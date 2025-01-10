



Welfare charity The Donkey Sanctuary and airline Emirates have joined forces to combat trafficking of donkey skins.

The pair have created aviation risk and threat assessment operational guidelines, to highlight risks posed by the donkey skin trade and its association with serious and organised criminal activity.

It is estimated that six million donkeys are killed for their skins each year, the majority in Africa, according to the latest figures from The Donkey Sanctuary. These skins are then exported across the world, by ship and by air, and used to make traditional medicine and remedies.

Emirates has already implemented a ban on carrying donkey hides and has established strict protocols, alongside education for its employees.

“This is another welcome step in the battle against the illegal trade in donkey skins within the transportation sector,” said Marianne Steele, chief executive of The Donkey Sanctuary.

“We are proud to work alongside Emirates, which is setting new standards with its support for our work and the tightening of its own trafficking polices. We hope that others in the aviation industry will follow suit and join us in cracking down on this cruel and unsustainable trade.

“All measures that shine a light on the inhumane trade in donkey skins are to be applauded, especially given its links to illegal wildlife trafficking and organised crime as well as the threat to human health for everyone involved at every stage in the process.”

Donation to benefit equine charity

Equestrian charity Strength & Learning Through Horses is celebrating receiving £5,000 as part of the TG Lynes’ Helping Hands campaign.

The Barnet charity offers alternative education and equine therapy to vulnerable young people, helping them make positive changes in their lives, as well as improving mental wellbeing and educational prospects.

TG Lynes, a heating, plumbing and air movement materials supplier, invited sports clubs, community groups and charities to apply for financial support. It donated a total of £15,000 to good causes.

Louise Gibson, of Strength & Learning Through Horses, said: “Working with horses can be really beneficial for young people struggling with poor mental health, anxieties and social isolation.

“We moved to Greengates Stables last year. This generous funding will allow us to improve the drainage at the site, creating safe, dry spaces for horses, young people and staff.”

Andrew Ingram, managing director of TG Lynes, congratulated all the winners and added: “I have visited each group personally and I have no doubts the money they will be able to invest will make a huge difference to their service users.

“We are a business with more than 110 years of history – and the last 20 years have been spent in Enfield. It’s tremendous to be able to share our success and to help people within the area.”

The Rees Family take on HOYS international showjumping class

The Rees family has taken on sponsorship of an international showjumping class – the 1.50m Rees Family Cup – at this year’s Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

“We have always been keen supporters of the event both through competing in showing classes or just as visitors, but it is the pinnacle of our calendar every year,” said Wayne and Emma Rees.

“We are proud to be able to sponsor and wish every competitor the best of luck.”

A HOYS spokesperson added: “Horse of the Year Show cannot run without the valued support of our sponsors, and we are delighted that so many families enjoy and cherish the show as much as we do.

“We cannot wait to welcome the Rees Family to the event with this exciting partnership.”

Harry Hall donates thousands to help horses in need

Equestrian firm Harry Hall raised more than £7,000 last year to support its 2024 charity partner Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines (SAFE).

The money has helped fund the charity’s rescue operations. Harry Hall has also provided care packages, to help the charity’s team look after rescued equines.

“It’s been wonderful to work with SAFE over the last 12 months to support the charity in its mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned equines,” said Harry Hall managing director Liz Hopper.

“We’ve witnessed first-hand how the funds we’ve raised have directly impacted the organisation, which has been really rewarding and lovely to see.

“The Harry Hall team’s love for equines extends way beyond our business, so to have had the opportunity to help a deserving cause that is important to not only our employees, but our One Club members and customers too, has been brilliant.”

Charity founder and trustee Alison said: “We really are so grateful to Harry Hall for the support the team has provided over the last year. The team has raised a fantastic amount of money for us!

“This year has been incredibly busy – we’ve rescued and rehomed more than 35 horses and ponies, which wouldn’t have been possible without the help of partners such as Harry Hall.

“As well as enabling us to rescue equines across Berkshire, Surrey and further afield, the support from Harry Hall has also allowed us to strive for change and campaign for horse welfare, to ensure that no horse or pony is left abandoned.”

Harry Hall has raised more than £45,000 for equine charities and good causes over the last five years.

