How sponsorship benefits all involved in a changing world *H&H Plus*

Horse & Hound speaks to equestrian businesses on both sides of the sponsorship experience to understand how agreements can benefit all parties in an age where social media has rewritten all the rules

The ways sponsorship works have undergone a complete transformation in recent years — becoming something of huge benefit to all parties.

Those on both sides of the agreement have told H&H how the concept is a viable and advantageous process for sponsors and sponsored alike — with competitors also reaping the rewards.

