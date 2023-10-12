Grand National changes, calls for Carl Hester to be knighted, and more things the horse world is talking about





Grand National safety changes

The Grand National field size will be reduced to a maximum of 34 runners and the first fence moved closer to the start for the 2024 race (13 April) as part of changes designed to improve safety. The decisions follow an evidence-based review by Aintree racecourse operators, The Jockey Club, supported by the British Horseracing Authority. Other amendments include the reintroduction of a standing start, new race time, tweaks to the course, increase of minimum rating for horses, and continual development of pre-race veterinary protocols.

Frankie cancels retirement plans

Frankie Dettori revealed publicly this morning (12 October) that he has shelved his plans to retire and will instead continue his career in the US. The 52-year-old announced in December last year that he would retire at the Breeders’ Cup in November 2023, with this year being his farewell tour. Champions Day (21 October) is still earmarked to be his final day riding in Britain before his move to the US, but what exactly the future holds remains an open book.

A knighthood for Carl Hester?

Pammy Hutton has renewed her calls for Carl Hester to be knighted in her exclusive H&H column this week, in which she reflects on the British performances at the European Dressage Championships. “He is a genius and the person behind almost all Britain’s current dressage success, including the recent European team gold medal,” she says. “His training is brilliant, his riding outstanding. His methods and philosophy, so generously shared, are the shining beacon that will maintain our sport’s precious social licence to operate. Carl deserved to be knighted long ago. Am I going to have to go and knock at The King’s door? If so, it won’t be quietly…”

