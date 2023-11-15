Seriously injured jockey undergoes spinal surgery as charity fundraiser hits £80,000





Jockey Graham Lee has undergone surgery after sustaining serious injuries in a fall at Newcastle on Friday (10 November).

An update from the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) today (15 November) said that the 47-year-old had surgery yesterday at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle to stabilise the fractures in his cervical spine and further protect his spinal cord.

The IJF spokesman said that Graham also had a tracheostomy, a procedure to create a surgical airway, performed, to allow him to be more comfortable and improve communication.

“While Graham has recovered from the surgery well, the extent of his long-term recovery remains uncertain,” added the spokesman.

Graham was unseated coming out of the stalls on Friday evening and was taken to hospital with a neck injury.

The Irish rider has had much success in both codes during his career, including winning the 2004 Grand National aboard Amberleigh House. He switched to ride on the Flat in 2012, winning the Ascot Gold Cup 11 years after his Grand National victory.

A fundraising page set up by Graham’s 18-year-old daughter, Amy Lee, has raised more than £80,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund within a matter of days.

“I am personally writing down each and every message and donation that comes through and I share all of these with Dad,” said Amy.

“To be honest it’s simply overwhelming and we can’t believe that so many people are thinking of us.

“I wish I could explain how much of a difference it will make to Dad’s recovery knowing that he has your support – thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The IJF spokesman added that Graham’s family would like to thank everyone for their best wishes and support of the JustGiving page.

