



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Flat jockey Graham Lee is in intensive care having suffered damage to his spinal cord in a fall coming out of the stalls.

The Irish rider was unseated from Ben Macdui at Newcastle racecourse on Friday evening (10 November) and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle with a neck injury.

The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) said yesterday (12 November): “Jockey Graham Lee’s MRI scan has shown that he has suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to the spinal cord, as well as damage to blood vessels in the mid-cervical region.

“He remains in ITU with respiratory support at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle, but it has been possible to reduce his sedation.”

The IJF said Graham’s was a very serious injury.

“At this early time, it is not possible to predict the extent of long-term recovery,” the charity said. “Graham’s family are very grateful for the many messages of support that they have had.”

47-year-old jockey Graham Lee had more than 1,000 winners over jumps before he switched to the Flat, including the Grand National on Amberleigh House in 2004.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.