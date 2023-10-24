Government ruling on arena surfaces and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Carpet fibre to be banned

The Government is banning the use of waste carpet in equestrian surfaces, by withdrawing a statement that allowed its use “likely before 1 January”. In the briefing sent to Carpet Recycling UK (CRUK), the Environment Agency (EA) cited chemicals and microplastics found in most shredded carpet that may have a negative effect on human and animal health and on the environment. While owners of existing arenas with surfaces that contain carpet fibre are not currently being required to take action, the full impact of the decision on businesses that supply arena surfaces – and the wider equestrian community – is unclear at this stage.

Read more about the decision

2. All systems go for Los Angeles 2028

The 2028 Olympics are “firmly within our sights”, as all three equestrian disciplines will feature. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that dressage, showjumping and eventing will be part of the Los Angeles Games, as confirmed at its executive board meeting on 12 and 13 October. “We are delighted,” FEI president Ingmar De Vos said. “Equestrian has been part of the Olympics since 1912, and with such a strong heritage and enthusiasm for the sport in the US, we are looking forward to delivering successful and engaging Games, focused on the future and the values which make it unique in the sporting landscape.”

Find out more

3. Are you ready for London International?

Christmas hasn’t really started for British equestrian fans until they’ve visited the London International Horse Show at the ExCel centre (13–18 December), and this year’s show promises to be bigger and better than ever. In addition to seeing many of the world’s top dressage and showjumping stars – and the 40 leading native ponies in the country – in action, the introduction of a new second arena has given numerous amateur showing riders their first chance to compete at this prestigious show. So if you need some help planning the best pre-Christmas horsey trip, make sure you read H&H’s essential guide to this festive occasion.

Read the full guide

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.