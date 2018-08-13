Germany reveals on-form eventing squad for World Equestrian Games

Michael Jung heads the on-form German eventing squad for the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

The world number six is named aboard his three-time Kentucky CCI4* winner FischerRocana FST.

He is joined by Ingrid Klimke riding the multiple three-star winner SAP Hale Bob. The pair won four internationals in a row between July 2017 and June 2018.

Julia Krajewski brings forward her consistent partner Chipmunk FRH, fresh from a hat-trick of three-star victories. The pair won Marbach CIC3* in May, before storming to victory in Bramham’s CCI3* on their dressage score of 19.4 and also took the CICO3* at Aachen.

Andreas Dibowski is named on two horses; he will ride either the 15-year-old FRH Butts Avedon or rising star, nine-year-old FRH Corrida.

Kai Rüder and his sixth-placed 2017 European Championship ride Colani Sunrise complete the squad.

Sandra Auffarth’s strong performance in Aachen and her CIC3* victory in Strzegom yesterday (12 August) have led to her being named as first reserve with the nine-year-old Viamant Du Matz.

“The horse has been in an absolutely ascending form since Aachen,” said national coach Hans Melzer.

“He has a lot of potential and, if used, would certainly be a worthy championship horse. But he is still quite young and has a great future ahead of him.”

Second reserve is Josefa Sommer with Hamilton, followed by Jörg Kurbel on Josera’s Entertain You.

The World Equestrian Games take place at Tryon International Equestrian Centre, North Carolina, from 11 to 23 September.

