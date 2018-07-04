British riders still hold the top three positions on the latest edition of the FEI world eventing rankings.

But while Oliver Townend retains his number one spot, the riders in second and third have swapped places. Ros Canter has moved from third in June up to second, while Gemma Tattersall has slipped one rank from second into third.

Ros finished third at Luhmühlen last month on Zenshera, strengthening her ranking position.

She posted on Facebook: “Last year year we finished an amazing season as sixth in the world. Never did I think that we could better that, but thanks to my amazing horses and brilliant team we have, world number two!”

New Zealand’s Tim Price retains fourth place, while German double Olympic champion Michael Jung moves up from sixth in June to fifth in July.

US rider Lynn Symansky has risen from 10th to seventh, courtesy of second place at Bromont CCI3* last month with Under Suspection.

The most dramatic leap this month, though, comes from Jonelle Price, who was 41st in June and now lies seventh after adding her Luhmühlen victory with Faerie Dianimo into the mix. Because the rankings are calculated on the basis of the best six results in the past 12 months, Jonelle is making big gains at the moment — she had most of last year off to have son Otis, so each month she is adding strong results to her tally and replacing unprofitable months in 2017.

Britain has two more riders in the top 10 — Izzy Taylor slips one rank from seventh to eighth, while Laura Collett climbs from 30th up to 10th after her runner-up spot at Luhmühlen with Mr Bass.

Boyd Martin, from the USA, is sandwiched between Izzy and Laura after moving from eighth to ninth this month.

Kitty King is another British rider making a big gain — she is up from 100th in June to 24th after her fourth place at Luhmühlen on Ceylor LAN.

The rankings are a reflection of the calibre of the riders available for selection for the British squad for the upcoming World Equestrian Games, which take place in Tryon, US, from 11 to 23 September.

