Irish eventing squad named for WEG — ‘Jonty Evans is in our thoughts’

The Irish eventing squad for the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA, in September has been named:

Padraig McCarthy with Mr Chunky, owned by Christopher and Sarita Perkins, Huw Lloyd and Padraig’s wife Lucy Wiegersma

with Mr Chunky, owned by Christopher and Sarita Perkins, Huw Lloyd and Padraig’s wife Lucy Wiegersma Aoife Clark with Fernhill Adventure, owned by Richard Last and his rider

with Fernhill Adventure, owned by Richard Last and his rider Cathal Daniels with Rioghan Rua, owned by Margaret Kinsella

with Rioghan Rua, owned by Margaret Kinsella Sarah Ennis with Horseware Stellor Rebound, owned by Horseware Products Ltd, Niki Potterton and Orla Ennis

with Horseware Stellor Rebound, owned by Horseware Products Ltd, Niki Potterton and Orla Ennis Sam Watson and Horseware Ardagh Highlight, owned by Belinda Keir

Five reserves have also been named in the following order:

First: Tim Bourke with Luckaun Quality

Second: Patricia Ryan with Dunrath Eclipse

Third: Joseph Murphy with Sportsfield Othello

Fourth: Ciaran Glynn with November Night

Fifth: Clare Abbott with Euro Prince

All combinations are required to maintain their current form and soundness to remain on the squad for the championships.

Team manager Sally Corscadden said: “It is very exciting to be travelling with a squad that has achieved competitive individual performances at four-star and championship level. Our job is to progress this into a competitive team result and a qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Our eventing squads have consistently produced top class results at a broad range of three and four-star internationals this spring, including a podium finish in the Nations Cup at Houghton Hall, and three riders finishing in the top 10 at four-star level.

“It has been the most successful start to the year for Team Ireland on the competition front, however the thoughts and prayers of all the team remain with Jonty Evans following his fall. He is always in our thoughts and we will definitely be ‘wearing green for Jonty’.”

Sally added: “We would like to thank our coaches, the squad members, their owners and supporters for all their hard work behind the scenes. We would also like to thank everyone who supported us at our fundraising demo nights and race and also all our Team Ireland Equestrian sponsors. It is a huge benefit to be able to send the team with the proper training, support and preparations in place to help them to perform to the best of their ability and make Ireland proud.”

