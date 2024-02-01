Future of cross-country, farewell to a grand prix campaigner, and more things the horse world is talking about





Future of cross-country

Ninety percent of serious eventing horse falls are happening at non-frangible cross-country fences, according to most recent FEI data. The news came at the federation’s online eventing seminar (20 January) along with discussion over the future of frangible devices. Rider, aviation engineer and frangible expert Dr David Vos said that eventing must focus on upgrading old fences and expanding the use of deformable jumps “across the field”. “It’s probably the only way we can make a serious difference in cutting down the horse fall rate,” he said. “The push needs to remain very strong because we need to get that 90% non-frangible fence number way down, so that we can talk more about how frangibles are actually performing, and we’re not overwhelmingly driven by the fact that serious horse falls are happening at non-frangible fences.”

Farewell, Sheepcote Walnut

The grand prix horse with a huge character, Sheepcote Walnut, has died in retirement aged 23. The gelding, owned by Ali and Terry Hill, enjoyed a lengthy career with Matt Hicks and was still competing at national grand prix when he was 20. He retired fully to the Happy Horse Retirement home in the Brecon Beacons 18 months ago. “He was really intelligent and completely ran the yard. He was a very, very special horse,” said Matt.

Falling in love with riding again

Pammy Hutton FBHS reflects on falling in love with riding again and the future of dressage, in her exclusive H&H column this week (1 February). She says the experience has taught her to encourage others over 60 – and 70 – to “ride into physical and mental health”. Pammy also takes a look at preserving dressage and what the future holds. “Racing modified Becher’s Brook, eventing adopted frangible pins, showjumping made safety cups mandatory. Now dressage must make “ease” and “harmony” its keywords – and put a stop to winners with their horses’ heads in their chests,” she says.

