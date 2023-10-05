First HOYS sashes awarded, bumper Pau entries, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. First HOYS winners

The first sashes have been awarded and dreams come true at the NEC as the 2023 Horse of the Year Show is under way. A rider who broke her neck in 2019 returned to take her second Talent Seekers’ title last night, a Highland stallion (pictured, top) triumphed on his first visit to HOYS, plus a former carriage driving pony shone over fences to scoop a working hunter title.

2. Bumper Pau entries

World number one Ros Canter, former winners and five-star first-timers feature among the bumper entries for Pau – Europe’s final CCI5* of 2023. There are 62 horses on the entry list, with 23 of these piloted by British riders. Ros brings her Blenheim winner Izilot DHI and five-star mare Pencos Crown Jewel. Pippa Funnell, Piggy March, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend are among the other Brits targeting French five-star glory.

3. Roles beyond riders

H&H’s eventing and magazine editor Pippa Roome turns her attention towards the eventing Nations Cup final at Boekelo this week and looks at how it compares to the showjumping series. Pippa also looks towards Paris 2024 and closer to home, reflects on a recent British Eventing survey and the organisation’s new boss.

