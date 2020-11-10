Vote now: Charlotte Dujardin, Nick Skelton and Ebony Horse Club up for global awards

Some of Britain’s top equestrians are in the running for the 2020 FEI Awards, which aim to celebrate the best of the last decade.

Nick Skelton, Charlotte Dujardin and the Ebony Horse Club in Brixton feature on the shortlists for the awards, which will be decided entirely by public vote.

As there has been so little sport this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the nominees in each category are those who have won that award in the past.

There are 55 nominees, from 19 nations, in five awards categories: Longines FEI rising star; Peden Bloodstock FEI best athlete; Cavalor FEI best groom; FEI against all odds; and FEI solidarity.

Vote on the FEI website

Both Nick and Charlotte feature in the best athlete category, against the likes of Michael Jung, Isabell Werth and Ingris Klimke. The British riders’ grooms, Mark Beever and Alan Davies respectively, appear in the grooms’ shortlist, along with William Fox-Pitt’s head girl Jackie Potts and freelancer Michelle Tipper.

Showjumper Jessica Mendoza is Britain’s representative in the rising star category, in which Irish showjumper Harry Allen also features.

South London’s Ebony Horse Club, which aims to transform the lives of young people in disadvantaged communities, is shortlisted for the solidarity award.

“These awards are a way to honour the heroes of our sport through their amazing stories of resilience, horsemanship, determination and passion,” said FEI president Ingmar De Vos.

C

“Equestrian is not just a sport, but a way of life for many people and this has been a desperately difficult year for the equestrian community, just as it has been for everyone, in every sector. Now, more than ever, we need to focus on the positives that our sport has to offer and celebrate the fantastic ambassadors that we have, both on the field of play and behind the scenes making a difference.”

Voting is open, via the FEI website, from today (10 November) until 22 November. The winners will be announced the second week of December.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

