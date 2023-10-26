Farewell to a top horse and other things the horse world is talking about





“An honour and a privilege”

Five-star event rider Simon Grieve has paid tribute to the privilege of riding a horse who “should never have been an eventer”, but who held his own at the very top level of the sport. Maria Buckley’s Irish-bred gelding Cornacrew, whom Simon rode at Badminton and Burghley, as well as Pau and a host of three-star (now four-star) events, was put down on Tuesday (24 October) at the age of 24, after a long and happy retirement.

Top horse to bow out

Star chaser Frodon is to bow out at the end of this jumps season, to spend his retirement with the jockey who rode him to his most famous successes. Bryony Frost and the 11-year-old, who have clocked up 11 wins together for Paul Nicholls, made a visit to Wincanton Primary School last week, as part of the RacingToSchool initiative, when Bryony confirmed the news. “When he is ready to retire, he will be coming home with me which is great and we’ll be gallivanting around the moors somewhere!” she said. “We’ve had some amazing days together.”

Pau gets under way

There was a tense moment for two Brits as two horses were sent to the holding box at the Pau Horse Trials first trot-up this morning (26 October), when 55 horses were presented to ground the ground jury. The Brits dominate the entries with 24 combinations on the list. We have a reporter on site throughout the week; you can take a virtual walk round the cross-country track, and also find out when your favourites will do their dressage.

