Farewell to a four-time Olympian, tack approval and other things the horse world is talking about





Obituary

Jim Fox OBE, the Olympic gold medal-winning pentathlete and former eventer, died on 28 April, aged 81.Born in Wiltshire, Mr Fox joined the Army when he was 15 and while serving he developed an interest in modern pentathlon. He became one of the sport’s most influential figures and is the only British pentathlete to compete in four Olympics. He also competed at Badminton and Burghley.

Read the full tribute

Approval confusion

Confusion has arisen about the FEI’s tack approval processes, as the organisation states there is “no certification system” in place – but that new items can be submitted via an app for “review” by an expert equipment group. Ongoing discussions have been taking place around tack approval after it was announced that the Quantum cavesson bridle, now known as the welfare bridle, is no longer permitted in dressage under FEI rules from this year. There were also concerns over the fact an eventer was told to remove her next strap before the cross-country.

Read more

A tiny barefoot dressage star

When Kickback arrived at Alex Harrison’s, Alex was not sure he had made the best buy. He had bought the three-year-old from a video, and had expected him to be rather taller than he was. “He turned up and I thought, ‘S**t, he’s really small!” he told H&H. “I kept trying to sell him, but no one wanted to buy him, I think they thought he was too small. But he’s super now.”

Find out more about this horse

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.