Farewell to four-time Olympian who rode at Badminton and Burghley





Jim Fox OBE, the Olympic gold medal-winning pentathlete and former eventer, died on 28 April, aged 81.

Born in Wiltshire, Mr Fox joined the Army when he was 15 and while serving he developed an interest in modern pentathlon.

He became one of the sport’s most influential figures and is the only British pentathlete to compete in four Olympics. His first Games was Tokyo 1964, where he finished 29th individually and the team were ninth. Four years later, the team were eighth at the Mexico Games, and Mr Fox was eighth individually. Following this, and by now a sergeant in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Mr Fox announced his retirement from the sport but his coach Ron Bright convinced him to stay.

In 1972, Mr Fox was fourth at the Munich Games, which was the best individual placing by a British pentathlete up to that time. He then won team gold at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, alongside Danny Nightingale and Adrian Parker.

Mr Fox retired from the Army in 1983, having reached the rank of captain. He successfully took up eventing and competed at Badminton and Burghley on the mare Finisterre, whom he bought for £400.

In 1997, he became chairman of Pentathlon GB, where he continued to make a significant impact on the sport. He was also involved in Pony Club tetrathlon. In 2000, he was appointed OBE for his services to modern pentathlon, having been appointed MBE in 1974.

A British Eventing (BE) spokesman said the organisation expresses their condolences to Mr Fox’s wife Alex, a former BE chair, and the couple’s daughter Roo, who “continues his legacy” as an international eventer. A Pentathlon GB spokesman said the governing body remains “grateful for everything Mr Fox has done for the sport”.

