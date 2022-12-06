Farewell to a legendary event horse, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An end of a era – thank you Jack

There are certain horses that have achieved so much during their incredible careers that they truly become legends in their own lifetime – Over To You (Jack), who died on 30 November aged 34, was certainly one of those. The little chestnut thoroughbred retired at the age of 20 as Britain’s most capped event horse, having won the most medals including two Olympic team silvers, a world individual silver and team bronze – and four European team golds. He remained at the centre of Jeanette Brakewell’s yard, enjoying his retirement, until last week. “When I said goodbye to him, I just thanked him,” Jeanette told H&H. “For giving me everything. I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”

Read more of Jeanette’s special memories

2. Top stunt riders tie the knot

Congratulations to Ben and Georgie Atkinson, of Atkinson Action Horses, on their marriage at St Mary’s, Sand Hutton, on 19 November. Describing the day as “everything we could have hoped for”, Georgie said Howsham Hall, where the reception was held, was beautiful, adding: “The food was amazing, the company was even better and the dance floor was incredibly busy with some very questionable dancing. We were surrounded by our closest friends, family and the mentors that made us who we are today.”

Read more about this special wedding day

3. Living with vitiligo

TV presenter and rider Leonna Mayor has opened up about living with vitiligo to raise awareness of the skin condition and help support others. The former Flat jockey, who now events at novice level and is a familiar figure on ITV and Sky Sports Racing, told H&H she hoped sharing her story would help other people. She’s received messages from those whose loved ones have the condition, and several people have come up to her while she has been at work on course to thank her for speaking about it. “If it helps somebody, if it makes them feel happy in their skin, that makes it worthwhile 10 times over,” she said.

Learn more about Leonna’s experiences

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.