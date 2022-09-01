Farewell to a brave police horse, the effects of going barefoot and other things the horse world is talking about





Farewell, Sandown

The Metropolitan Police has paid tribute to Police Horse Sandown, who died during the Notting Hill Carnival. The 14-year-old, who had been with the force for seven years, collapsed on duty and could not be saved. “PH Sandown was a massive part of the mounted branch family and was loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by all,” a Met spokesman said.

Read more about this brave horse

Shod or unshod?

Preliminary findings have been released from a study into the difference in equine movement when horses are shod and unshod. Top showjumper Peder Fredricson, who won world and Olympic team gold on an unshod horse, said: “I’ve been riding my horses barefoot for a couple of years, and have found that barefoot, they’re healthier and have fewer injuries, so I think it will be very interesting to show why this is.” Vet Staffan Lidbeck, who also worked on the study, said he was “sceptical” when Peder first mentioned riding unshod horses. “But after a while, I could see with my own eyes his horses getting sounder,” he said.

Read more about the research

The Burghley cross-country, fence by fence

The action kicks off in the dressage arena at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials today but thoughts of the cross-country on Saturday are not far away. The course features 30 fences, over four miles, designed by Derek di Grazia and built by Philip Herbert and his team. H&H brings you pictures of every fence

Take a virtual walk round the course

