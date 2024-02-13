Farewell to a tiny mare with the ‘heart of a lion’, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Farewell to a diminutive equine star

Tanya Buckingham-Lloyd has paid a special tribute to her 15hh eventing partner Dovecote Miss Scally, who took her rider from Pony Club to the junior Europeans and advanced eventing. The mare was put down last Friday (9 February), aged 29, having spent the past 18 years “living life to the full’ as a nanny to young horses and hanging out with other retired horses. “She was the horse that got me into eventing, got me noticed by selectors and gave me the desire to ride full-time,” said Tanya.

2. Fizzy cola treatment saves donkey’s life

A 15-year-old donkey called Joey who was suffering from a potentially fatal large gastric impaction has been saved by 24 litres of cola. Vets at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth administered the fizzy drink, in “carefully controlled conditions”, via a tube that went up his nose and directly into his stomach.

British Equine Veterinary Association junior vice-president Imogen Burrows explained using cola to break up a gastric impaction is a well-known treatment. “It’s important this treatment is only carried out by a vet, as it could cause serious harm if used in the wrong situation,” she said. “The diagnosis needs to be made by a vet, using the correct tools, such as a gastroscope, and treatment must take place in a controlled way under supervision.”

3. A new era for team showjumping

Germany has become the first winner of the brand-new Longines League of Nations team showjumping series, the first leg of which took place in the UAE. The Germans snatched the victory at the 11th hour as they relegated long-time leaders Ireland into second, with Sweden in third in the two-round competition. After collecting 12 faults in round one, Britain went forwards to round two, and there was surprise as Belgium, the Netherlands and France failed to progress. The young British squad of Joe Stockdale (Ebanking), Jack Whitaker (Equine America Q Paravatti N), Donald Whitaker (Millfield Collette) and Skye Higgin (Djordania Du Tillard) finished in eighth place.

