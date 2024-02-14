Farewell to rags-to-riches Olympic star and other things the horse world is talking about





Courageous Comet

US rider Becky Holder’s Olympic and five-star partner has died aged 28. The former racehorse and Becky spent over a decade at the top of eventing, competing at the 2008 Olympics and the 2010 World Equestrian Games, and coming second and third at the four-star (now five-star) Kentucky Three-Day Event. He also completed Burghley.

“Comet epitomised the rags to riches storyline, and his thoroughbred enthusiasts cheered him on everywhere he went,” Becky told the United States Eventing Association.

Read more about this special horse

A first for Iraq

Zara Griffiss is to become Iraq’s first ever international dressage rider. The half-British, half-Iraqi rider now has dual citizenship and is looking forward to representing her father’s country. Zara thanked the Iraqi equestrian federation for its help, and told H&H her first major goal is the Asian Games in two years’ time. She also hopes to inspire other riders in the region.

Read the full article

A happy boy

Superstar event horse Toledo De Kerser has been enjoying time in the field for the first time since he was injured last summer. The 17-year-old, who won team gold and individual silver with Tom at the 2021 Olympics, has been “out and enjoying the good stuff”. Tom pulled up on the Burghley cross-country in September.

Tom and Toledo jumped clear over the first 11 fences at Burghley, but the rider pulled up before fence 12 as the horse looked unsound. Tom said at the time that “with some rest and some time in the field, hopefully we will all be able to enjoy Toledo doing what he loves again”.

Read more

You might also be interested in: