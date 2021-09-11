



The final day of competition is complete at the senior European Dressage Championships at Hagen, in Germany, and the freestyle proved to be a real thriller with moments that moved the crowd and brought goosebumps to those watching on as some of the world’s best competed for a place on the podium.

European Dressage Championships: day four news and results

Olympic champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB rounded off their perfect week of competition, adding a third gold medal to their 2021 Europeans tally.

Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and Gio, gave it everything they had to secure a medal

Britain’s Lottie Fry, scored yet another personal best with Everdale to some fantastic contemporary music

Carl Hester put on a masterful display of riding with En Vogue, who was particularly fresh today

Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour put her Tokyo demons firmly behind her with Bohemian to claim a place on the podium

There was drama towards the start of the freestyle class when one combination were eliminated

Unfortunately, the podium did not feature Germany’s Isabell Werth for the first time in six years

Plus, find out who H&H’s rider of the day is – her story might surprise you

