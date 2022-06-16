Equine obesity, Love Island and other things the horse world is talking about





The fight against obesity

The issue of equine obesity is not going away — and neither should it. This is the opinion of a major supporter of the “Weigh to win”, a scheme giving awards in showing classes to the horses or ponies in the healthiest body condition. The initiative returns this year at more shows and classes than before, and with new ideas to help in the fight for change. Royal International Horse Show director of showing David Ingle, formerly chairman of the Showing Council, told H&H: “In this ever-changing world, and with such big discussions on welfare and the weight debate, it’s really important this is visible and transparent.”

Love Island

In her H&H column, top rider Anna Ross asks how dressage can be regarded in this country as a serious occupation. She reflects that it is hard to describe what a dressage rider is — “There’s always the line everyone dreads: ‘I rode a horse once’” — and says it’s possible junior international rider Gemma Owen has “done more to raise awareness and bring the job title ‘international dressage rider’ to the UK public in one episode of Love Island than the entire annual marketing budget of British Dressage.” “But even [Gemma] – when a tattooed hunk, so resplendently orange in his fake tan that I wondered if he was a member of the Dutch team, enquired what she ‘did’ – struggled and said: ‘You know, when the horse flails his legs around’,” says Anna.

Luhmühlen

The first riders at the Luhmühlen CCI5* will go down the centre line today, and you can keep up with all the latest action on the H&H website. Meanwhile, the first horse inspection was held yesterday, and we bring you a look at every fence the top riders will be tackling on cross-country day.

