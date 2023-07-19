Equine genital hygiene, and other things the horse world is talking about





Genital hygiene for horses

Two new bodies have been created to offer training and set standards in the area of equine genital hygiene. The British Equine Hygienists Association is a group of “independent sheath cleaners and mare hygienists, who have come together to launch the equine industry’s first-ever association of recognised professionals here in the UK and Ireland with the purpose of setting industry standards and best practice under one governing body”. The Equine Intimate Health Federation is offering a diploma in equine intimate health, and membership for which practitioners have to be qualified and insured, and agree to adhere to best-practice guidelines.

Great sadness

Tributes have been paid to Jordan Smith, who worked in racing, and who has died aged 29. Work rider Jordan was found dead at his employer Kevin Philippart de Foy’s base at Egerton Stud, Newmarket, on Saturday morning (15 July). Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene. “We were called at 5.05am on Saturday with reports of a sudden death at a property in Cambridge Road, Newmarket,” said a police spokesman. “The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and has been handed to the coroner.”

Suspected dog attack

A Shetland pony who suffered extensive injuries to his face in a suspected dog attack is recovering in the care of Redwings. Alfie was discovered in his paddock with a “nasty wound”, and owing to his “fear of being handled” his owner contacted Redwings for help. “Alfie is a nervous pony, and his owner realised they would need help to catch him and assess the extent of his injury,” said Julie Harding, Redwings senior field officer and reception centre manager.

