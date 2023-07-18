Racing community devastated as work rider dies aged 29





Tributes have been paid to Jordan Smith, who worked in racing, and who has died aged 29.

Work rider Jordan was found dead at his employer Kevin Philippart de Foy’s base at Egerton Stud, Newmarket, on Saturday morning (15 July).

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene.

“We were called at 5.05am on Saturday with reports of a sudden death at a property in Cambridge Road, Newmarket,” said a police spokesman.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and has been handed to the coroner.”

On Saturday a spokesman for Kevin Philippart de Foy Racing said it was with “great sadness” that a member of the team had died that day.

“Please respect the family and KPF Racing team by allowing their privacy at this time. Further details will follow at a later stage,” he said.

Kevin has since paid tribute to Jordan, who had worked for him for two years, and told the Racing Post everyone at Machell Place and Egerton Stables is devastated. He said Jordan was a “fantastic lad”, and had taken 2022 Victoria Cup winner Vafortino to York the day before his death. He added that Jordan “loved his horse”.

Jordan was also a cricket player and member of Newmarket Cricket Club.

“Jordan played for the club since it began and was a popular member, talented batsmen and all-round clubman,” said a spokesman for the club.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordan’s family. RIP Jordy.”

A Racing Welfare spokesman said the organisation is “greatly saddened to hear of the recent tragic death of Jordan”.

“All our thoughts and sympathies are with Jordan’s family and friends at this sad time,” said the spokesman.

“Anyone affected by the tragedy can call Racing Welfare on 0800 6300 443 to speak to a trained counsellor 24 hours a day. All calls are completely free and confidential.”

