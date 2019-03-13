Equine dental specialist devastated after £30k tools stolen along with his car

An equine dental technician who lost almost all his tools when his car was stolen in front of him said he was “devastated” by the theft.

Mat Carter stopped for a pint in his local, the Six Ashes in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, after his day’s work on Friday (8 March).

After about 10 minutes, he heard his car alarm going off.

“As I got to the door, I could see glass on the floor, and someone sitting in the driving seat,” Mat told H&H.

“The car park’s over a little lane and as I got over there, he started revving the engine. He swung the car round – I was banging on the back windscreen – but then went over the verge and up the road.”

Mat flagged down a passing driver, who followed in the same direction for two or three miles, but they saw no sign of the 2010 Discovery.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“He must have been going hell for leather – driving it like he stole it,” Mat said.

“He was seen at some traffic lights about three miles away, going down the middle of the road, pushing cars out of the way and going through red lights – but that’s the last we saw of it.”

The thief got away with almost all the tools Mat uses in his job, a collection built up over 20 years and worth £28,000 to £30,000, as well as the car, which is worth about £18,000.

“I’ve got a few bits and pieces left but not enough to make up a whole kit, it’s devastating,” he said. “Some of it isn’t replaceable either; some tools have moved on since I bought them and they say modern is better but it’s not always, and some are bespoke.

“But all the other EDTs in the area have come round and lent me stuff till I can get something back from the insurance, which has been amazing.”

Mat’s diary was also in his car so he has painstakingly been trying to contact clients, and was due to return to work today (13 March).

“I’ve got vets booked in to give sedation; I can’t let people down,” he said, adding that if he could speak to the thief, he would say: “Just give me my stuff back.”

Continues below…

He is also offering a “substantial” reward for the tools’ return, and has asked anyone to keep an eye out if they are offered dental tools for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number is 618 of 8 March, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.