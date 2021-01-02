Major dressage and eventing series announce new title sponsors, plus the latest partnership news

British Dressage (BD) has welcomed new title sponsors to two of its popular series in recent weeks.

British feed brand Saracen Horse Feeds, which already sponsors the inter I national championships, has extended its support to take on the role of Quest title sponsor for 2021.

The Quest initiative serves as a starting point for riders new to BD, with competition up to novice level and both solo and team options for riders to choose from.

“Saracen Horse Feeds has been a valued sponsor with British Dressage for a number of years, so we’re thrilled that they have extended their association with our sport by linking our ground-breaking amateur rider series with a global leader in equine nutrition,” said BD chief executive Jason Brautigam.

“With our international stars aiming for success in Tokyo in summer 2021, the inspiration for grassroots riders to team up and take on their Quest challenge will be stronger than ever. We look forward to an exciting series and championships with our new partners, as we welcome both new and existing club members on their Quest journey this year.”

Elite Equine, which produces a 100% organic rosehip supplement for horses and ponies, has been revealed as the new sponsor of the 2021 BD Associated Championships.

The championships incorporate 10 finals showcasing horses from a wide range of backgrounds and breeds, including gypsy cobs, retrained racehorses, veterans and natives.

The championships will be held in autumn 2021 with more than 1,000 combinations expected to qualify.

“It’s great news to have Elite Equine on board as they’re a perfect fit for our popular collection of Associated Championships,” added Mr Brautigam.

“We’re proud of the achievements of the championships since they began in bringing around 1,000 new combinations into our sport and they showcase that horses of any type, breed, shape and size can enjoy and benefit from dressage.

“We look forward to working with the Elite Equine team to build on previous success and make 2021 an even better year.”

Science Supplements

The horse feed and supplement manufacturer has been signed as title sponsor of British Eventing’s new area festival initiative for grassroots riders.

The Science Supplements Area Festivals will include BE80(T), BE90 and BE100 area qualifiers, replacing existing regional finals, and new area championship classes at BE80(T), BE80(T) Open, BE90, BE90 Open, BE100 and BE100 Open.

They will be held at four venues: Firle Place, Sussex (15-16 May), Frickley Park, South Yorkshire (19-20 June), Chillington Hall, Staffordshire/Shropshire border (26-27 June) and a northern or Scottish venue, yet to be announced.

David Mitson, group chief executive of Science Supplements, said: “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with British Eventing and supporting grassroots riders. The Science Supplements Area Festivals will provide further opportunity to showcase the range of talent amongst grassroots riders and give more members a championship to aim for.”

Baileys Horse Feeds

The feed company is partnering with World Horse Welfare in a three-year deal that will involve Baileys supporting the charity with feed and nutritional advice.

Discussions arose this year when Baileys delivered a donation of four tonnes of feed to World Horse Welfare’s headquarters in Norfolk.

“We realised we have so many shared values and beliefs that it made sense to explore how we could work together,” said Baileys’ business development manager, Graham Rice.

The company will help with both horses in the charity’s care, and to help educate owners more widely on practical equine nutrition and how to keep their horses and ponies in healthy condition.

“There is so much synergy between our two organisations,” said World Horse Welfare’s deputy chief executive, Tony Tyler. “For example, our “Right Weight” campaign and Baileys’ equine weight loss programme are singing very much from the same hymn sheet and we’re looking forward to collaborating on these and other projects as the partnership develops.”

Muddy Mare

The equestrian and countryside clothing brand has become an official supporting partner of the Riding of the Disabled Association (RDA).

The brand donates 20% of its sales from its #horsemates range to the charity and the buyer can choose which RDA centre the donation from their purchase goes to.

“I support the RDA as it helped my dad in his rehabilitation after having a rare disease,” said Muddy Mare founder Amy Pridige.

“I also truly believe that equestrianism should be completely inclusive of all. Muddy Mare became an official supporting partner of the RDA this year through its support of all centres with the #horsemates range.”

Equine Rescue Services

The horsebox and trailer breakdown cover specialists have announced a sponsorship deal with showjumper Joe Stockdale.

The deal involves providing breakdown and rescue cover for all his lorries and horses in transit, while Joe will display some Equine Rescue Services branding and has made a video for social media.

“We are delighted to be able to support an up and coming sports person, and a definite star of the future,” said the company’s managing director, Debbie Macorran.

HorseFest

The new equestrian festival will be supporting at least four charities in its inaugural year.

HorseFest 2021 (July 23-25) at Weston Park, Shropshire, has pledged its support for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Ecolibrium (which works with the live events industry to tackle the environmental impact of its audience) and Ebony Horse Club.

“We are delighted with the support we have received for HorseFest so far

and really wanted to use the event to bring attention to charities that are close to our

Hearts,” said HorseFest co-founder Heidi Hunter-Cope.

Overlander Horseboxes

JSW Horseboxes has become the sole dealer in the northeast and Yorkshire for Overlander Horseboxes in a new partnership.

JSW Director Alan Watkinson, who has been at the helm for 56 years, said: “The Overlander R160 not only has the looks and is built with quality, modern materials but it is well designed by like-minded horse people. Coming with a high spec as standard it’s a box we are proud to have in our yard.”

Sporting Life

The website been unveiled as the new sponsor of the Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival after the Racing Post’s nine-year sponsorship of the race came to an end.

Sporting Life has signed a three-year partnership deal with the Jockey Club and Cheltenham racecourse.

The Grade One, two-mile novice chase, won in 2020 by Put The Kettle On, is held on the opening day of the Festival.

Equi-Trek

The horse transport company is continuing its sponsorship of the frequent runner award for the 2020/21 season for the Jockey Club’s southwest racecourses.

The award is aimed at trainers who support Cheltenham, Warwick, Wincanton and Exeter racecourses with runners across the season.

This is the 11th consecutive season Equi-Trek has supported the award, which was won last year by Philip Hobbs (40+ horses in training) and Jeremy Scott (fewer than 40 horses in training).

“We love to support our local Jockey Club racecourses in the South West, and this award is the icing on the cake. Cheltenham, Exeter, Warwick and Wincanton are all brilliant racecourses and we are lucky to have them on our doorstep,” said Mr Hobbs.

“It is wonderful news that Equi-Trek will continue to support this competitive award, and we look forward to travelling around the country in our smart new horsebox this season!”

Hopefield Animal Sanctuary

Insurance comparison site Compare By Review has pledged to donate £1 to the charity for every insurance review left.

The Essex-based charity’s residents include horses, ponies and donkeys.

“We’re really excited to work on this partnership with Compare By Review — 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, and it’s been especially difficult for the animal charity sector,” said Hopefield chief executive Dave Schaich.

“We provide a safe and loving home for animals who have been abused, abandoned and neglected. Sadly, due to financial and situational issues things have got drastically worse and we are working hard to provide for each animal that comes to us in desperate need.”

