Emaciated feral ponies found on road are safe and sound for Christmas

Two ponies found terrified, emaciated and loose on a road in Tamworth, Staffs, are now safe and secure in time for Christmas.

The RSPCA is appealing for information on the feral ponies, who were spotted in Clifton Lane, Clifton Campville, by members of the public on Sunday (20 December).

Police rounded the pair up into a nearby field that evening, then called the RSPCA for help the next morning.

Inspector Beth Boyd arrived to check the ponies, but found they were not used to being handled.

“These two ponies were absolutely terrified of people, they were practically feral,” she said.

“Unfortunately, even from a distance, I could clearly see both were emaciated and very poorly, and I could tell that one in particular was in urgent need of veterinary care.

“They were so frightened of us, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get hold of them, but I wasn’t going to give up. A team of us spent the majority of the day gaining their trust enough to load them on to a trailer and get them straight to the safety of one of our private boarding stables where they could be seen by a vet urgently.

“It was incredibly sad to see these two ponies in such desperate need of care, but so frightened of people — I’m really concerned about what happened to them before now which has led them to get into such a terrible state. I strongly suspect they were dumped by the road and intentionally abandoned.”

The ponies, nicknamed Holly and Ivy, are responding to veterinary treatment and Beth hopes they will recover.

“At least we can now rest assured that these two are safe and sound in time for Christmas and will receive all the care and TLC they need.

“If anyone has any information about who these ponies belonged to please get in touch with us by calling our special appeal line on 0300 1238018.”

