‘We are feeling very lucky’: talented event rider welcomes first child





Event rider Eliza Bell (née Stoddart) and her husband William have welcomed their first baby.

Louis Alexander Michael was born on Thursday, 4 January and mother and baby are doing well.

Eliza, 31, said: “We are feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby boy. Will has had his first day’s field mastering since we had Louis and I am really excited to return to competition and I’m so thankful to all of my owners for their support.”

Eliza and Will got married at the end of 2022 and Eliza operates her team of event horses from Rolleston in Leicestershire.

Her mother Gina said: “Eliza is looking forward to the forthcoming eventing season with a great string of horses to work with and compete.

“Her home team has worked tremendously and her owners have been very supportive.”

Eliza was a medallist at European pony level in 2008 and junior national champion in 2010. Since then, she has produced horses to four-star level and led after the first day of dressage at Burghley in 2019. She has also enjoyed top results in young horse classes.

