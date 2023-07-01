Top showjumper dies from colic on way to major show





An international showjumping stallion has died aged 13 from colic on his way to a competition.

El Torreo de Muze, owned by Brazilian Olympic showjumper Bernardo Alves and Joris De Brabander of the Belgian Stal De Muze stud, developed colic while travelling to Monaco on 27 June.

“It is with a heavy heart that we write this message. This morning El Torreo de Muze sadly passed away,” read a Stal De Muze statement yesterday (28 June).

“The 13-year-old grey stallion was on his way to the Global Champions Tour in Monaco to compete in the five-star competition, but a severe colic attack decided otherwise.

“With his passing, we bid farewell to one of our biggest stars. Rest in peace, El Torreo. We will miss you.”

El Torreo de Muze was by Taran De La Pomme and out of Funky Music. He was competed at grand prix level by Bernardo, and the pair were third at their last international competition, a CSI4* at Geesteren, the Netherlands, on 11 June, which counted as a Paris 2024 qualifying result.

Bernardo, who has competed at a number of championships including the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, took over the ride of El Torreo from Belgian rider Lelie Walter in 2017. They soon worked their way up the ranks, with consistent results all over Europe at 1.50m level. In 2021 Bernardo and El Torreo competed at the Nations Cup final in Barcelona, where Brazil finished seventh.

Bernardo paid tribute to El Torreo following the “sad news”.

“El Torreo had been with me since he was six years old. With him I had the opportunity to be back at the highest level of the sport. Together we won many grands prix such as Bourg en Bresse, Rabat, Arezzo, Opglabbeek, Lier,” he said.

“He won more than 10 FEI Longines rankings classes and was placed among the top three in 26. With El Torreo I returned to represent Brazil at Aachen in 2021 having scored a clear round in the Nations Cup, and qualification for the grand prix.”

Bernardo thanked the Stal De Muze family and team for giving him the opportunity to ride El Torreo

“Rest in peace my beloved partner. You will be very missed,” he said.

