Eventer who switched sports after breaking her back took on Hickstead’s speed Derby





An eventer who missed out on riding at Badminton after she broke her back has switched to showjumping – completing the British Speed Derby at Hickstead.

Serena McGregor and her parents Anthony and Sheila Russell’s Park Diamond Lux made their debut in the class on Saturday, which was their first time in the International Arena.

They finished in 15th place; some rails fell as the 18-year-old was having an uncharacteristic look at the crowds, and Serena told H&H they may give it another go next year.

“It was a good experience; I’m glad I did it,” she said. “I’ve jumped him in a few 1.40s, and someone said why didn’t I have a go at this. I thought it was ironic as he’s not a fast horse, but it was something fun to aim for.”

Serena said she had been warned about the Derby bank – which is jumped across in the speed Derby rather than coming down the steepest side as in the Derby itself.

“A few jumpers had told me but I hadn’t registered how steep it was; I thought ‘He’s an event horse, that’s fine’, then thought ‘Blimey, that’s steep’!” she said.

Serena had qualified for Badminton in 2018 with the Lux Z gelding but was out with the Pytchley in January that year when her horse slipped and fell on landing. As they got to their feet, the horse kicked out, fracturing her back and 10 ribs.

“I was in bed for a week, then in a brace for six weeks,” she said. “I managed to get to Belton [in the April] but didn’t really have the strength [for Badminton].

“So he had a change of career.”

Serena added that although Park Diamond Lux is now 18, he is “still up for it”.

“I’d like to have another crack at the speed Derby,” she said. “He’s still really full of himself so we’ll see how is is. I’d like to have another go.”

