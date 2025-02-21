Dutch parliament backs tack ban, a yard favourite lost to colic, and other things the horse world is talking about

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Dutch parliament backs ban on ‘all animal-unfriendly’ tack

    Equestrian sports could “change radically” as the Dutch House of Representatives has accepted a proposal from Party for the Animals (PvdD) representative Christine Teunissen to ban “all animal-unfriendly aids and training equipment.” The motion’s approval signals parliamentary support but its implementation remains uncertain. The text does not define which training aids would be banned, leaving the term “animal-unfriendly” open to interpretation – but a PvdD statement suggested that whips, bits, tongue ties and spurs would be prohibited.

    Heartbreak as three-time Cheltenham Festival-winner dies from colic

    Delta Work, who was runner-up in last year’s Grand National, has died aged 12 following a bout of colic. His trainer Gordon Elliott confirmed the news and said the gelding was taken to Fethard Equine Hospital and had surgery, “but sadly there was nothing that could be done” to save him. Delta Work won the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham in 2018, and then enjoyed back-to-back Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase wins in 2022 and 2023. “Everyone here is gutted by this news. He was such a huge favourite of the yard and he gave us so many memorable days over so many seasons,” said Gordon.

    RDA receives donation for ‘new unicorn’

    The Riding for the Disabled Association’s Unicorn Centre has received £5,000 from members of Ferrum Masonic Lodge 1848, in collaboration with Freemasons Charity Yorkshire North and East Riding and the Masonic Charitable Foundation. The RDA centre’s chair of trustees Jackie Rubin said the money will be used towards “buying another unicorn” to add to its equine team. “Finding exactly the right horse with a suitable size, temperament and age for our participants is paramount, so we will be starting the search right away so that we can take more riders from our long waiting list,” she said.

    Becky Murray
