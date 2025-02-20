A gorgeous country home with brilliant equestrian facilities could be yours…





Saddler Grange is a period smallholding with superb equine facilities and approximately 10 acres in a lovely setting.

This property is five miles north of Harrogate and is surrounded by stunning North Yorkshire countryside with plenty of footpaths and bridlepaths that offer horse riders and walkers direct access to country lanes and paths. The village of Ripley is two miles away, with various everyday amenities, including a local shop, a pub and a primary school, while Harrogate has a wider variety of shopping, plus a choice of supermarkets.

Harrogate’s mainline station provides services to London King’s Cross, while the A1(M) is 11 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Yorkshire Riding Centre (10 minutes), home of high-performance coach to the British eventing team, Chris Bartle. There’s also Harrogate Riding Centre (20 minutes) and Richmond EC (40 minutes). All of these centres hold competitions and have facilities to hire.

To watch racing, head to Wetherby (30 minutes), Ripon (15 minutes) and York (50 minutes).

If you like your hunting, enjoy a day out with the Bedale, North York & West of Yore or Middleton.

Eclipse Equine Veterinary Practice is 20 minutes from the door.

Saddler Grange is on the market with Strutt & Parker for a guide price of £1,999,950. Let’s take a look around…

This property’s equine facilities include a covered Monarch horsewalker and five timber stables with automatic water bowls. There is also a spacious tack room and feed store area with kitchen facilities, plus a 40x20m arena, which has energy efficient low-voltage lighting and leads to a purpose-built enclosed cross-country schooling field.

Remote controlled electric gates open to the gravelled driveway that provides plenty of parking space in front of the house and leads to the outbuildings, which include the detached garaging block with two individual garages and double carport/hay store.

The house is surrounded by fields and paddocks with far-reaching views across the open countryside. The garden is bordered with dry stone walls and includes lawns, various mature trees and established hedgerows, with multiple seating areas including a Breeze House Oval Safari African Hut. The lawns lead to an entertainment area with a bespoke cream Arabian style sail providing shelter and shade.

The main property was originally two barns that have since been connected and extensively renovated while maintaining period features. The heart of this home is the open-plan kitchen with dining area and sitting area that is split into three levels and extends to 29ft. This space includes a part-vaulted ceiling with Farrow & Ball painted wooden eaves and skylights overhead and limestone flagstone flooring with underfloor heating. The dining area has a stone-built fireplace, while the kitchen has an Aga, bespoke, hand-painted units and granite work surfaces, integrated appliances, a central island and Belfast sink. The mezzanine level above the kitchen operates as a snug, while there is also a utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

The living space continues to a garden room with wooden flooring, vaulted ceiling and dual French doors opening onto the formal gardens. There is a large sitting room too with a feature stone wall, modern fireplace and full-height windows.

The principal bedroom has extensive built-in storage and a contemporary en-suite shower.

There is a second en-suite bedroom on the ground floor, while upstairs there are two further double bedrooms with built-in storage, as well as a family shower room.

