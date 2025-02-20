



Three-time Cheltenham Festival winner Delta Work, who finished runner-up in last year’s Grand National, has died at the age of 12 following a bout of colic.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Delta Work won the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham Festival in 2022, beating Tiger Roll in the process, and he won the same race 12 months later too. He also won the Pertemps Final at the Festival in 2018.

Mr Elliott said: “Sadly Delta Work died this morning as a result of colic. After showing signs of colic he was brought to Fethard Equine Hospital and was operated on but sadly there was nothing that could be done for him.

“Everyone here is gutted by this news. He was such a huge favourite of the yard and he gave us so many memorable days over so many seasons. As a five-time Grade One winner and a triple Cheltenham Festival winner he was everything you could hope for in a racehorse.”

Delta Work ran in the famous Gigginstown colours of maroon with a white star belonging to Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary.

“It was an honour and privilege to train him for Michael and Anita O’Leary,” said Mr Elliott. “We will be lucky to come across a horse of such class, versatility and longevity again.”

Delta Work amassed £957,599 in prize money, winning 12 of his 40 career starts, and he was placed on 12 other occasions. He won five Grade Ones over fences, including the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown during the 2019-20 campaign.

Delta Work was last seen finishing fourth in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham last month and he was being geared up for the Cross Country Chase at next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now