‘She meant absolutely everything’: tiny showjumper with the heart of a lion put down aged 22





A tiny pony with the “heart of a lion” who won top jumping titles all over the country has been put down aged 22.

Julie McLeish paid tribute to Irish mare Drumaclan Flight, whom her daughter Jennifer had been riding for two years, winning 44 classes as a combination.

“Heidi”, whose previous riders include Shaunie Greig and Tia and Eloise Squibb, won over £10,000. Her successes included winning the 138cm championship at Bolesworth, the winter 138cm final at the Royal International Horse Show and the 128/138cm handicap at the Scottish Horse of the Year Show.

Julie told H&H ponies like Heidi do not come along often.

“She was a really little 138, but she had the heart of a lion,” Julie said. “You know what it’s like in ponies but she was so little, but she just tried so hard, every time she went in the ring.”

Jennifer and Heidi struck up a solid partnership, winning 35 classes last year alone. This included the Stepping Stones 138cm final at the 2022 British Showjumping National Championships, the 10 years and under 138cm grand prix at the Morris Equestrian Centre Pony Premier and the 10 and under team competition at Wales and West.

“She was a lovely, lovely person, who tried her heart out for everyone” Julie said. “She was much thought of by so many.

“We didn’t have the length of time we’d hoped with her – she got injured and there was no coming back from that – but she meant absolutely everything to us.

“It would have been lovely if she could have retired with us, but it didn’t work out like that. She was an absolute princess to handle; never gave any trouble, and she loved hugs.

“She was such a good pony but the nicest person too and a lovely kids’ pony too. We were so lucky to have her.”

