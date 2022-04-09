What time will Britain’s Lottie Fry and the other top contenders ride in the Dressage World Cup Final tonight?





The much-anticipated FEI Dressage World Cup Final takes place this evening (9 April) in Leipzig, Germany, and whether you are lucky enough to be there in person, or if you will be watching from home, you’ll need to know what time the top riders will be in action.

All 17 riders who took part in Thursday evening’s short grand prix will ride again tonight, with the results from that class determining the starting order for the grand prix freestyle, from which the Dressage World Cup Final winner will be decided.

Britain’s Lottie Fry, who finished eighth in the grand prix with Dark Legend will be the eighth rider into the Leipzig arena tonight, riding at 8.20pm (7.20pm BST). This is Lottie’s first World Cup Final, and even qualifying came as something of a surprise to her.

Thursday night’s winner, Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera BB, is undoubtedly the favourite to win this year’s title, having already wowed the crowds with her plus-84% grand prix win. She will be the last rider into the arena at 10pm (9pm BST) to fight for what would be her first World Cup title, having finished third on three previous occasions with Unee BB.

Before Jessica though, come her main rivals; she will be preceded into the arena by Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour, who finished second in the grand prix with over 80% on the very exciting 10-year-old Vivaldi gelding Vamos Amigos. Cathrine will begin her test at 9.50pm (8.50pm BST).

All eyes will be on Germany’s Isabell Werth tonight as well, when she goes at 9.20pm (8.20pm BST). Not only is she the defending champion, having won the World Cup title in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but this will be her brilliant black mare Weihegold OLD’s final trip into a dressage arena. The 17-year-old will be retired after tonight’s competition, and is set to become a broodmare.

Check out the full list of starters for the Dressage World Cup Final [PDF download].

