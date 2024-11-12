Dressage meeting raises more questions than answers, plus other things the horse world is talking about





International dressage stakeholders meeting

The International Dressage Riders Club, International Dressage Trainers Club, International Dressage Officials Club and Dressage Organisers met on 5-6 November to discuss a range of topics including a review of the Paris Olympics, the use of artificial intelligence in judging, an FEI update on its dressage strategy and challenges facing CDI organisers. Although the media were not allowed to attend the meeting, there was a press conference the day after during which important questions on welfare concerns and how to regain the public’s trust in the sport were raised by journalists, giving rise to some unexpected responses.

Read full story

Becky Moody on social media

In an exclusive interview, available only to H&H subscribers, Paris Olympic team bronze medallist Becky Moody has taken a look back on her journey to the top and reflected on the highs, lows, and lessons she’s learnt along the way.

On the subject of social media, Becky told H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams: “It’s one of the things that frustrates me the most about the sport at the moment. I’m pretty useless on socials in some ways, but I do always try to be myself – for me, that’s really important. And currently, I’m having a really lovely time on social media, it’s been a really supportive, and positive place for me – but it hasn’t always been.”

Read more of Becky’s thoughts on social media

A house for sale with an unusual history

A three-bed detached house with stabling and grazing for two horses, plus an unusual back story, is on the market for £600,000. The house was used as part of a 1907 social experiment conducted by the Daily Mail newspaper. The experiment sought to see how feasible it would be for families living in burgeoning urban areas to abandon life as they knew it and start a new one in the country. Readers applied for the chance to live and work on the farm in rural Lincolnshire; applicants had to be living in a town, and the less experience of country life they had, the better. The successful applicant won the opportunity to live and work from the then 14-acre farm, free from rent or costs for a period of three years – longer if they made a success of it.

Find out more about this property…

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now