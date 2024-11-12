Very reasonable! £600k for a horsey home with a fascinating history and one surprising feature…





This well-connected yet simple horsey home won’t burn a huge hole in your pocket and is rich in history. Plus, there’s one feature you likely wouldn’t expect…

The Cottage was once called Daily Mail Cottage, and was used as part of a 1907 social experiment conducted by the newspaper of the same name. The experiment sought to see how feasible it would be for families living in bourgeoning urban areas to abandon life as they knew it and start a new one in the country. Readers applied for the chance to live and work on the farm in rural Lincolnshire. Applicants had to be living in a town, and the less experience of country life they had, the better. The successful applicant won the opportunity to live and work from the then 14-acre farm, free from rent or costs for a period of three years – longer if they made a success of it.

The lucky winner was Grimsby railway clerk and father-of-seven, George Pougher. He made a success of the farm – selling chickens, pigs and milk from dairy cows – until he died of a brain tumour in 1912.

The Cottage is minutes away from the A1. The town of Grantham is six minutes away by car. From the mainline station, you can catch a direct service to London King’s Cross in as little as one hour. The home would be a great fit for a commuter to the capital.

Local equestrian centres include Arena UK (10 minutes), Elms Farm (24 minutes) and Vale View (33 minutes).

Enjoy a day’s hunting with the Cottesmore, Belvoir, Quorn or South Notts.

Racing fans can catch the action at Nottingham (42 minutes), Market Rasen (1 hour 7 minutes) or Leicester Racecourse (1 hr 6 minutes). If you enjoy a point-to-point, head to Garthorpe (17 minutes) near Melton Mowbray.

You’re also close by to Burghley House, home of the five-star horse trials. It’s just 25 minutes away.

The Cottage is on the market for a guide price of £600,000 and is listed with Mount & Minster Estate Agents. Let’s take a look around…

This property’s equestrian offering is simple, but the two-horse household would be well-served here. The grazing is well-established, flat and sits on well-draining sandy soil – the property has just shy of 2.5 acres in total. The grazing is split into several paddocks with a wooden shelter in one of the fields.

The yard comprises a brick stable block with two large stables and a tack and feed room. They are supplied by mains water and electricity.

Inside the house, you’ll find a country kitchen diner and a separate dining room with an open fire. The lounge features a log burner and views over the countryside.

The biggest surprise on the ground floor is the indoor heated swimming pool with shower and toilet facilities – an unexpected bonus!

Upstairs, there are currently three bedrooms. The principal bedroom suite includes a dressing room and ensuite bathroom, which used to be a fourth bedroom and could be reinstated.

Is this the ideal home for you and your horses?

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: