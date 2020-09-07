Dream horsey trip to Australia among amazing prizes on offer to riders this autumn

A number of equestrian companies are running competitions this autumn in a bid to boost riders’ spirits during a challenging year.

Equestrian retailers The Centre Line are among the businesses hoping to make 2021 a year to remember for the right reasons, offering one lucky rider the chance to secure a “trip of a lifetime” to ride FEI-level dressage horses in Australia.

The total prize, worth in excess of £15,000 is “open to everyone” and will send the winner (plus a guest) to The Riding Success Institute in Melbourne, run by grand prix dressage rider and trainer Natascha Althoff.

The seven-night trip includes twin accommodation and economy flights, as well as 10 lessons on schoolmasters trained to PSG level or above.

Other training to help the winner “on their riding journey” will include seat evaluation and two NLP (neurolinguistic programming) sessions. The winner will also be given nutrition advice for their horse from Antoinette Foster, bachelor of nutrition, medical herbalist and managing director of Hi Form Supplements.

Accompanying goodies include a custom Lotus Romeo competition jacket, a custom Scharf helmet, a custom Luxe of London bridle and a year’s supply of Hi Form supplements.

The competition is available worldwide and went live on 1 August, 2020. The trip is planned to take place between January and March 2021 (Covid dependent), enabling those in the northern hemisphere to brighten the darker days with some Australian summer sun. Fifteen other prizes from The Centre Line are also available to runners-up. Entries can be made on the Centre Line website.

Harry Hall is celebrating 128 years of trading, and marking the tough times everyone has struggled through, by launching a £6.000 short story competition called We’re Still Riding.

While sharing the story of its own history, the company is inviting stories from the equestrian public in four categories — an inspirational story (achieving your goal through blood, sweat and tears), a challenging story (hankies at the ready), a ‘pinch me’ story (that really did happen to me) and a funny story (you couldn’t make it up).

Judges — including eventers Ian Stark and Tom McEwan and World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers — will pick the winners of each category, who will take home a year’s worth of equestrian experiences and products worth more than £1,500.

The prizes are aimed at making 2021 a “year to remember” and each winner’s package will include a personalised autumn/winter and spring/summer wardrobe, a quarterly lesson with one of the Harry Hall sponsored riders, worth £400, and magazine and training series subscriptions.

They will also be making some memories with passes formajor UK equestrian events, including two tickets for Badminton Horse Trials with car pass and parking, two tickets for Bolesworth with car pass and VIP parking, two VIP tickets for Horse of the Year Show and two tickets for Olympia.

Harry Hall managing director Liz Hopper said: “2020 is a year we won’t forget. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the arrival of lockdown, it felt like life was on hold and everything was cancelled from the Olympics to the local shows. All our plans, dreams and goals were interrupted.

“However, as equestrians it’s second nature to adapt and overcome the many challenges that life throws at us. Our love for horses remains and that’s what keeps us busy as they still need our care and attention.

“Harry Hall has recognised and rewarded heroes throughout the pandemic — from front line workers to our beloved equestrian venues, yards and clubs. This time we’re turning our attention to today’s horse owners and riders.”

Competition entries close on 30 September, and stories can be submitted on the Harry Hall website or Facebook page.

HorseLight is hoping to do its bit to boost wellbeing by offering a HorseLight silver starter kit worth £300. The kits are a new type of stable lighting, which the company says has been scientifically proven to boost the health of performance horses.

The lights work by replicating summer lighting conditions in a horse’s stable, strengthening the circadian rhythms which influence melatonin secretion — a hormone with several beneficial affects. HorseLight say it can improve coat condition, food conversion to muscle mass, daytime alertness and sleep patterns.

More information is available here. The competition runs opens on 14 September, with the winner announced on 1 October.

Global Herbs is also offering H&H readers the chance to win prizes from this month.

First prize is products worth £150, and three months’ membership of the Global Herbs Family, a club that offers discounts on products, events and magazines including H&H, competitions and free delivery.

More details will be released on www.horseandhound.co.uk on 17 September.

