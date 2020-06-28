Happy ending for trio of donkeys rescued ‘malnourished and shivering’ on New Year’s Eve

Three donkeys found “malnourished and shivering” in a Lancashire field on New Year’s Eve are thriving in a charity’s care.

The trio, named David, Connie and Theo, were rescued as part of a multi-agency response involving the Donkey Sanctuary, police, RSPCA and Bransby Horses.

The two foals and a stallion were infested with lice, needed urgent farrier attention and were “so skinny their bones were showing through their winter coats”.

Six months on, and all three are doing well in the care of the Donkey Sanctuary.

“It was heart-wrenching to see the donkeys so clearly undernourished and suffering outside in the harsh winter weather,” said the Donkey Sanctuary’s welfare adviser, Adele Crompton, who was part of the rescue team.

“Despite the horrendous life they had endured, the trio responded fantastically to their new grooms.

“Being naturally inquisitive and trusting, the foals in particular were quick to learn and respond to compassionate handling.

“It’s so rewarding to know they are now safe and thriving thanks to the hard work of all our welfare staff and grooms.”

No owner could be identified and the donkeys will find new homes through the charity’s rehoming scheme.

“During the Covid 19 crisis, the Donkey Sanctuary has still been responding to urgent welfare concerns,” added a spokesman for the charity.

“Now the Government has approved guidance for rescue and rehoming organisations to resume rehoming activities, the charity has started rehoming donkeys once again.”

