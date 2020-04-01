‘Thank you all’: donkey charity donates protective equipment to NHS

A welfare charity has donated personal protection equipment to health workers to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Donkey Sanctuary’s non donkey-facing staff are working from home, in line with government guidelines. This meant it has fewer people on its sites, so had spare personal protective equipment that it has now put to good use.

The charity has donated face masks, surgical caps, full body suits, surgical gowns, masks and hand gel among other items to help the effort.

The equipment will go to NHS workers as well as nearby organisations and groups providing community health care.

The vet team at the international charity’s Devon base have also worked closely with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons to lend vital equipment to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

“We have all seen the incredible and selfless work that the NHS has been doing to keep us all safe and we wanted to play our part in supporting them,” said Dr Faith Burden, director of research and operational support at the charity.

“We’ve been so pleased to donate our surplus supplies to our local NHS workers and care staff that are working so hard on our behalf to keep us, our friends and our families safe.

“During this difficult time, we just wanted to say a huge thank you to you all. The work you are doing is so very important and so impressive, thank you.”

The Donkey Sanctuary has enough personal protective equipment supplies left for its operational needs, which involve caring for its resident donkeys and mules.

