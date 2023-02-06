Dog attacks, road accidents and other things the horse world is talking about

1. Rider wants answers after horse’s death
A rider whose thigh bone was broken, femoral artery ruptured and ankle smashed in a car crash that killed her horse, her “soul mate”, has now said she is just looking for answers. Debbie Taylorson suffered a broken femur, a smashed ankle, broken ribs, sternum and scapula, and a punctured lung in the accident in County Durham on 15 January. Her 20-year-old mare Jay had to be put down at the scene.
2. Calls for action after dog attacks on horses
The owners of two horses who were attacked in separate beach incidents within a week have urged owners to keep their dogs on leads, as the consequences in both cases could have been so much worse. Adrian Geurtjens and his part-Shire Max were chased for 10 minutes in Anglesey on Saturday (28 January), four days after a dog latched on to Heather Evans’ cob Harvey in Wallasey.
3. Triumph after tragedy
A yearling who was part of “one of the most horrific cases of animal cruelty in the UK” has gone on to become a “one in a million” pony – and last year made his London International Horse Show debut. In 2008, Dazzle was one of more than 100 equines rescued from Spindles Farm, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. The case was one of the largest equine rescues in the UK, involving a number of welfare charities, who took in animals. There were 32 equines found dead at the scene.
Dazzle found a home with Claire and her son Tom, who “jumped at the chance” to have him. Since then he has gone from “strength to strength”. Now 16, Dazzle has competed at novice level dressage and represented the Old Berkeley Hunt branch of the Pony Club in team competitions with Tom.
