World team gold medallists named on Olympic longlist





The reigning world team gold medallists are among the riders named on the Danish dressage longlist for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Danish federation Dansk Ride Forbund’s (DRF) selectors have named the eight riders who will be in contention for a place at the Games, taking place at the Palace of Versailles. The equestrian events run from 27 July to 6 August, with the first day of dressage on 30 July.

The eight riders on the Danish dressage longlist for Paris 2024 are:

Daniel Bachmann Andersen

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour

Carina Cassøe Krüth

Nanna Skodborg Merrald

Nadja Aaboe Sloth

Anna Zibrandtsen

Lone Bang Zindorff

All the riders except Nadja Aaboe Sloth have championship experience. Most recently Daniel and Marshall-Bell, Carina and Heiline’s Danciera, Catherine and Vamos Amigos and Nanna and Blue Hors Zack won gold at the World Dressage Championships at Herning in 2022, where Tokyo Olympic individual bronze medallist Cathrine also won two individual silvers.

Last year in Riesenbeck, Germany, Daniel and Vayron, Carina and Heiline’s Danciera, and Nanna and Blue Horse Zepter – alongside Andreas Helgstrand and Jovian – retained the Danish squad’s 2021 European team bronze. Nanna also claimed individual silver in the grand prix special.

DRF has yet to name which horses will be in the running for Paris, but among the hopefuls is British-bred Mount St John Freestyle – a former double world medal-winning ride of Charlotte Dujardin – who joined Cathrine’s string in October. The pair enjoyed a super start to their new partnership, with two +81% scores for victory in their first international outing in December. Cathrine’s Tokyo Olympic individual bronze medallist Bohemian was sold to the US for Endel Ots as a Paris potential ride, and Vamos Amigos returned to his owners the Pidgley family.

A DRF spokesman said that for riders to be selected for Paris they must participate in one or more observation events, including at Herning, Hagen, and Compiegne, plus the Danish championships and Nation Cup events. The final team selection will be announced immediately after Aachen in July.

“The final selection is based, among other things, on results, fitness and the health of the team members according to the sport plan’s selection criteria,” said the spokesman.

